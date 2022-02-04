See the emotional moment Olympic curler told his kids he was chosen as flag bearer

Proud third grader Luke Shuster had some important news about his dad that drew a gasp from his classmates ahead of Friday's Olympic opening ceremony in Beijing.

In an adorable moment tweeted by NBC Olympics, Luke let everyone in on the big scoop about John Shuster, a curler for Team USA.

"Today this announcement is that my dad was picked to be the flag bearer of the United States," Luke says, followed by a gasp and then applause from his classmates at Great Lakes Elementary School in Superior, Wisconsin.

Luke's announcement came after John Shuster, 39, told his family in an emotional video call from Beijing about receiving the prestigious honor of leading the delegation of 222 athletes from Team USA. His wife and two children were then seen celebrating the heartwarming news.

Shuster is a two-time Olympic medalist, having won a bronze in the curling team event in Turin in 2006 and gold at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang.

Luke is a veteran Olympic fan, having congratulated his dad with a cute message as a 4-year-old when John won gold in 2018.

John was selected to represent Team USA as one of two flag bearers at Friday's opening ceremony.

“To get to lead all the rest of these amazing athletes ... we’re going to do us proud,” Shuster said on TODAY Wednesday. “It’s one of the biggest honors that I’ve ever had bestowed upon me.”

Speedskater Brittany Bowe was selected to be the other flag bearer alongside Shuster after bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor was unable to walk in the ceremony because she recently tested positive for COVID-19.

As Shuster readied himself for his big moment on Friday, he couldn't help but miss his family as he got acclimated to life in the Olympic Village in Beijing. He shared a shot on Instagram of the bed in his room.

"It may seem small, but this bed sure feels big without my wife, kids, and pups," he wrote. "Miss you guys!"

Thanks to his son, anyone from back home missing John now knows exactly where to find him on Friday.