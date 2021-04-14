See Chrissy Teigen's funny birthday message for daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen is honoring the fifth birthday of her daughter Luna, but not without some self-congratulations along the way for producing such a beautiful specimen of human being.

"to my beautiful, kind, funny, smart, incredible little girl, I can’t believe you are 5 today!!!" Teigen, 35, wrote in the Instagram caption of a photo featuring little Luna. "thank you for 5 truly perfect years. our dream daughter."

The cooking entrepreneur and television host ended her caption paying homage to herself and her husband, John Legend, articulating that Luna should be thankful for their genes and parenting skills.

She wrote, "also props to me and john," adding, "you’re welcome!!!!"

Legend, 42, also took to social media to celebrate Luna, sharing that same photo of her but paired with a selfie of them together as well. He simply wrote, "Our baby is 5 now 😢💜."

John Legend with his daughter, Luna johnlegend/Instagram

Teigen shared some glimpses into their birthday celebration for Luna on her Instagram Stories. It looks the family of four are away at a resort. Luna was busy discovering scavenger hunt clues on the premises of the resort, which seemed to lead to a penultimate event that includes a zombie movie. Luna's brother Miles, 2, also can be seen playing with a handheld video camera and watching the movie with earphones on.

In another Instagram post, Teigen shared a gorgeous family photo with the caption "yes day," revealing that Luna's birthday may have been spun as a day where the kids got whatever they wanted.

It is has been quite the Teigen-Legend family affair on TODAY this week.

Teigen's mom, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, had her cooking demonstration on the show crashed by a pair of familiar faces. Teigen popped up in a bath towel and Legend also made a quick cameo as Chrissy's mother was demonstrating how to make stir-fried spaghetti with Thai chili paste.

"We are so excited for mom," Chrissy said. "We can't hear anything, but we're excited for her. I saw Carson (Daly) and I just wanted to say hi to everybody."

Chrissy later jumped back into the segment to fix her mother's hair. Pepper took it all in stride, considering it's par for the course in their household. Pepper lives in Beverly Hills with her daughter and son-in-law as well as her two grandchildren.

