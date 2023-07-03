Family of missing Texas teen found says he's nonverbal and unable to communicate

The Texas man found eight years after he went missing as a teen is currently unable to communicate, according to his mother.

On June 29, Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV was discovered last week at a church about 8 miles away from the Houston home where family members last saw him, NBC News reported. Farias was 18 when he disappeared on the evening of March 6, 2015, while on a walk with his dogs. He is now 25.

A statement from Farias’s family provided to TODAY.com credits a “good Samaritan” for his return.

“We are happy to confirm Rudy Farias IV was located in Houston last week after being missing for 8 years,” the Texas Center for the Missing said in a statement provided to TODAY.com. “Currently, there are no details regarding Rudy’s case. However, we do know when a loved one goes missing, this is the day all families hope for and dream of — REUNIFICATION. We are thankful that Rudy has been found and receiving the care he needs.”

His mother, Janie Santana, said in a separate statement that he is unable to communicate at this time.

“My son Rudy Farias IV was found on Thursday, June 29th, after being missing for 8 years. Currently, we do not have any additional information on Rudy’s case,” Santana’s family statement reads in part.

“What we do know is at the time of his recovery, a good Samaritan located him unresponsive and immediately called police and 911. My son Rudy is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma, but at this time, he is nonverbal and not able to communicate with us. We are asking for privacy during this difficult time but will share more details as Rudy continues to heal.”

On the evening Farias went missing, he had gone on a walk with two of his dogs, according to NBC News. One of the dogs returned to their home that evening without a leash. The other dog returned the next day also without its leash.

In April 2015, Brenda Paradise, a private investigator hired by the Farias family, told Dateline that the young man was experiencing depression after his brother died in a motorcycle accident.

“He watched his best friend die right in front of him,” she said at the time. “His brother was his best friend in the world. He’s just gone through so much more than anyone his age ever should.”

According to NBC News, the Houston police said they did not suspect foul play.