A Texas man who went missing when he was 18 has been found alive after more than eight years.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV went missing in Houston in March 2015, according to a poster shared on Twitter by the Texas Center for the Missing.

The organization said in a tweet Saturday that Farias was found alive. It didn't offer any additional details about where he was discovered.

“Update: 7/1/23-- After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe,” the tweet read. “Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital.”

The Texas Center for the Missing also noted in an Instagram post that Farias is “currently receiving the medical attention he needs.”

Farias was last seen taking his family’s dogs for a walk on March 6, 2015, in Houston, NBC News reported. The dogs returned home without their leashes, and without Farias, several hours later, authorities said.

At the time, authorities did not suspect foul play, according to NBC News.

Brenda Paradise, a private investigator who worked for the Farias family, told Dateline in 2015 that the missing teen had had “so much thrown at him” in the months before he went missing, including losing his older brother in a motorcycle accident, according to NBC News.

“He watched his best friend die right in front of him. His brother was his best friend in the world. He’s just gone through so much more than anyone his age ever should,” Paradise told Dateline.

Authorities have not shared any details about why Farias went missing, or where he has been since 2015.