Jennifer Lawrence, who is pregnant with her first child, and Amy Schumer attended the Women's March in New York City on Saturday. The New York City march and rally was one of hundreds held across the country, including in Washington D.C.

The notoriously private Lawrence posed for a pic with Schumer, showing of her baby bump. In September, the 31-year-old actor's representative confirmed to TODAY that she's expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. The two got married in Rhode Island back in October 2019. They reportedly began dating a year prior.

"I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here," Schumer captioned the pic on Saturday, tagging @womensmarch and @plannedparenthood with the hashtag #rallyforabortionjustice.

Last month, Schumer underwent surgery to remove her uterus and appendix as a result of endometriosis. The 40-year-old comedian shared a photo and short video to Instagram following the surgery, detailing the procedure she underwent.

“It’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out,” she said in the post. “The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it.”

The "I Feel Pretty" star's sign read, "Abortion is essential," while the "Hunger Games" star's sign said, "Women can't be free if they don't control their bodies."

Along with Schumer and Lawrence, thousands of people rallied nationwide on Saturday for the Women's March that was held this year in support of abortion rights after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new law that bans nearly all abortions in the state.

The future of the controversial law, which bans abortion as early as the sixth week of pregnancy, is unclear as a federal judge considers whether to block it or not.