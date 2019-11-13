Dylan Dreyer helped paint son Calvin’s new bedroom while she's expecting baby No. 2, and of course, people have opinions.

On Monday, Dylan’s husband, Brian Fichera, posted a video set to Cheap Trick’s “Surrender,” featuring Dylan painting Calvin’s room. In the clip, Dylan, who is due in January with their second child, climbed a ladder to reach some high spots.

“Ok love u both but no more ladders. Not good if u lost balance which could happen!!” one person wrote.

“Eek! Dylan scaring me on that ladder,” someone else wrote.

“OK, so the Italian mama in me is freaking out because 1. You're on a super high ladder and 2. There are paint fumes in there! Looking at the joy on Calvin's face and looking at you two snuggling at the end though, I guess it's OK! “ chimed in another person.

Dylan herself addressed the matter in the comments.

“Regarding the ladder discussion: as Cheap Trick says ‘mommy’s alright’. I know my limits and I had my mind set on Brian and me painting this room for Calvin,” she wrote. “Call me stubborn, but I’m not stupid and I was very safe and secure. I’m very proud of us! And this video captures our pure happiness!”

On Wednesday’s 3rd hour of TODAY, she also reassured those who were worried.

“I got a lot of flak for being on the ladder, but I just want everyone to know I’m stubborn and I’m determined and there’s no not getting me on that ladder and I was very safe,” she said.

Expert ruling? Lay off the pregnant painter, said Nancy Redd, author of "Pregnancy, OMG! The First-Ever Photographic Guide for Modern Mamas-To-Be."

"Dylan's armchair critics need to stop telling a pregnant woman what she can't do," Redd wrote in an email to TODAY Parents. "It is imperative that we all realize that the biggest risk in pregnancy isn't healthy physical activity."

Redd points out that the U.S. has the worst maternal death rate in the developed world, "and it's not because pregnant women are climbing ladders."

"It's because we are infantilizing pregnant women and focusing on all the things they shouldn't do while not taking care of them and actually listening to their concerns," Redd says.

Dr. Christine Greves, OB-GYN at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies, in Orlando, Florida, says that pregnant woman do need to be cautious. "When you’re pregnant your center of gravity is thrown off. Therefore, your ability to balance is compromised,” she notes.

As for the safety of painting while pregnant, Dr. Greves said it’s not the paint that matters.

“It’s highly unlikely it will harm your unborn baby as long as she’s in a nicely aerated room,” she said.

