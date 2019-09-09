Sign up for our newsletter

Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera are eagerly awaiting baby No. 2, but while they do that, baby No. 1 — Calvin — is growing up fast!

On Monday, the TODAY co-anchor and meteorologist revealed that their little guy just set out on his very first day of school.

"And so begins preschool!" she wrote alongside an adorable photo of the 2-year-old tyke. "And Calvin couldn’t be happier or more excited!!"

Of course, she didn't have to tell her followers on Instagram that detail — Calvin's ear-to-ear grin in the pic says it all.

Cal's proud parents are just as happy for him, but when dad shared a different shot from the special day, he admitted they shed few tears, too.

Fichera, an NBC News cameraman, just didn't admit why.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of Dreyer helping Calvin cross the road on his big outing, he wrote, "Boy ragweed is HIGH today....eyes are just watering like crazy."

Grab a tissue, dad. That "ragweed" hits parents particularly hard this time of year.

And good luck, Calvin — or as mom and dad put it in their matching hashtags, #GoCalGo!