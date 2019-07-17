Dylan Dreyer is pregnant with baby No. 2!

The TODAY co-anchor, who opened up in April about her struggles with secondary infertility, announced the joyous news on TODAY: She and husband Brian Fichera are expecting their second child in January. And her 2-year-old son Calvin helped reveal during the 3rd Hour of TODAY that it's a boy!

Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera announced that she will be making their son Calvin a big brother after getting pregnant with their second child. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Earlier on TODAY, Dylan shared a video of Calvin holding a sonogram saying there were five babies. Dylan reassured everyone that they are in fact only expecting one. Calvin later cruised into Studio 1A in a blue kids' SUV with a trail of blue balloons following him.

Dylan, 37, and Brian have been trying to have a sibling for Calvin, and she endured a miscarriage this past winter.

Dylan Dreyer shared her pregnancy news on TODAY Wednesday morning. Nathan Congleton

"The day I was going to start my IVF ... the doctor called and said, 'Don't take anything, you're pregnant," she said Wednesday. "I'm just so happy now, I've been keeping this secret so long."

Secondary infertility, which is when women struggle to have another child after giving birth to one or more children, affects about 3 million women in the U.S., according to the University of Wisconsin Hospitals.

“I didn’t know secondary infertility was a thing!” Dylan told TODAY Parents in April.

She and Brian had tried to conceive for six months before her doctor referred them to a specialist. Dylan learned she has a low egg count and had an unusual amount of scarring from her emergency C-section during Calvin's birth.

In a first-person essay for TODAY in April, Dylan wrote about sharing her struggles with secondary infertility to let other women in the same situation know that they are not alone.

"So many women are going through their own fertility issues, and I want to open up the conversation to get us all talking instead of sneaking onto that baby chat room and scrolling endlessly through the comments hoping to stumble upon someone going through a similar situation,'' she wrote. "Well, here I am, putting myself out there, and maybe it will give just one other woman the motivation to keep plugging along."

When telling her story of secondary infertility, Dylan said she felt like she needed to offer a disclaimer that she and Brian are tremendously grateful for their son Calvin. "I know there are women who struggle to have one baby and here I am wanting more. I do not take for granted what God has given me," she wrote for TODAY Parents. "That being said, we want to give Calvin a sibling. The way Cal loves on other babies and asks to hold them and gently touches their arms shows me that he would be an amazing older brother.... We have so much love to give and we want to grow our family. We thought it would be easy to do that, and it’s not.

She followed up with a blog post in May (right before she found out she was pregnant) in which she described being "overwhelmed" and taking it one day at a time.

When Dylan and Brian first shared the news about their struggle with secondary infertility on TODAY, it happened to be the same day that Jenna Bush Hager announced she was pregnant with her third baby. In a candid conversation on air, the two moms grappled with all the emotions that go along with hearing a friend is pregnant while you're struggling to conceive, or announcing your pregnancy when you know a friend is struggling.

"My sadness does not take away from your joy," Dylan reassured Jenna. "I'm not even really sad right now. I'm just in a crappy situation, to be honest with you, and I am hoping it all works out."

"Pain is pain, and joy is joy," said Jenna.

It's clear that Dylan's TODAY family is thrilled to celebrate this moment of joy with her and Brian.