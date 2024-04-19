All the names in Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets' album

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium on March 31, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.
There's a name for every taste in Taylor Swift's new album.Omar Vega / Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana
By Samantha Kubota

For the biggest Swifties, giving their baby a Taylor Swift name could be a fun way to honor their favorite musician.

TODAY.com listened to all 31 songs of Swift's new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which dropped on April 19, and compiled a list of all the names she mentions.

In the album, Swift name-drops several celebrities and even herself at one point. Swift's first name, Taylor, was one of the most popular gender-neutral names of the 1990s but has been declining in popularity ever since.

The pop star is known for referencing people in her songs — both real and invented — and her latest work is no different.

We took a few liberties — making some words singular or shortening them — and included some nature and location words that she didn't exactly use as monikers. (Call it poetic license.)

Here are all the names in "The Tortured Poets Department" you could give to a baby.

"The Tortured Poets Department"

  1. Dylan
  2. Patti
  3. Chelsea 
  4. Charlie
  5. Lucy
  6. Jack
  7. Ken
  8. London
  9. Heath
  10. West
  11. Sarah
  12. Hannah 
  13. Summer
  14. Winter
  15. Destin
  16. Blue
  17. Clara 
  18. Stevie
  19. Taylor 
  20. Aston
  21. Martin
  22. Chloe
  23. Sam
  24. Sophia
  25. Marcus
  26. Scarlet
  27. Aristotle 
  28. Aimee
  29. Eve
  30. Wolf
  31. Faith
  32. Cassandra
  33. Peter
  34. Robin 
Samantha Kubota

Sam Kubota is a senior digital editor and journalist for TODAY Digital based in Los Angeles. She joined NBC News in 2019.