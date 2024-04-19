All the names in Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets' album

For the biggest Swifties, giving their baby a Taylor Swift name could be a fun way to honor their favorite musician.

TODAY.com listened to all 31 songs of Swift's new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which dropped on April 19, and compiled a list of all the names she mentions.

In the album, Swift name-drops several celebrities and even herself at one point. Swift's first name, Taylor, was one of the most popular gender-neutral names of the 1990s but has been declining in popularity ever since.

The pop star is known for referencing people in her songs — both real and invented — and her latest work is no different.

We took a few liberties — making some words singular or shortening them — and included some nature and location words that she didn't exactly use as monikers. (Call it poetic license.)

Here are all the names in "The Tortured Poets Department" you could give to a baby.

"The Tortured Poets Department"