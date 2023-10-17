How Taylor Swift got her name ... and why it's not popular anymore

When Taylor Swift was born in 1989, her parents chose a name that, until the ‘70s, was almost exclusively male.

Andrea and Scott Swift, who both worked in finance, believed a gender-neutral name would prevent bias when their daughter was applying for jobs later in life.

“My mom thought it was cool that if you got a business card that said ‘Taylor’ you wouldn’t know if I was a guy or a girl,” Swift told Rolling Stone in 2009. “She wanted me to be a business person in a business world.”

As luck would have it, 1989 was the first year that Taylor hit the top 100 list for both boys and girls names, according to Namerology creator and baby name expert Laura Wattenberg.

“It was about as gender-neutral a name as you could find at the time,” Wattenberg tells TODAY.com.

But Wattenberg says everything changed in 1990, when “The Bold and the Beautiful” introduced a female character named Taylor. Suddenly, Taylor was the name for girls.

“The name Taylor shot up in popularity and ultimately became one of the top 10 girls’ names in the 1990s,” Wattenberg shares.

And ... it’s been plummeting ever since.

“Once a name is considered no longer fresh, parents stay away from it,” Wattenberg explains.

"Not even Taylor Swift can bring it back," she adds.

According to data from the U.S Social Security Administration, Taylor was No. 217 of the top 1000 most popular baby names for girls in 2022, and stood at 621 for boys.

It's also important to note that unisex names rarely stay gender neutral, Wattenberg explains.

“Names eventually tend to tilt entirely to one side or the other — and celebrities often play a part in that,” Wattenberg says. As examples she points to Kendall Jenner and Ashton Kutcher.

“Ashton was mostly female, like Ashley, until Ashton Kutcher came along, and Kendall was male,” she says. "You might see a name being used equally by boys and girls — like Taylor for instance — but it's just a snapshot in time. It doesn't stay balanced."