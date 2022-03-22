See the cute names Nicolas Cage has picked for his baby

Nicolas Cage is picking out baby names!

The Oscar winner and his wife, Riko Shibata, are expecting their first child — and the couple have prepared by choosing both a boy's name and a girl's name for their little one.

In a cover story for the April issue of GQ, the "Leaving Las Vegas" star, 58, revealed that he and Shibata have decided on the name Akira Francesco if they welcome a son and Lennon Augie if they have a daughter.

Cage also opened up about the sweet inspiration behind both monikers.

“Augie was my father’s nickname. And my uncle (Academy Award-winning director Francis Ford Coppola) has decided to change his name to Francesco,” he explained.

The "Con Air" star also proudly showed off an ultrasound image of his baby-on-the-way on his smartphone to GQ. “I think it’s so sweet. It’s like a little edamame. A little bean," he joked.

Cage and Shibata, who tied the knot in February 2021, confirmed in January to TODAY that they were expecting a new addition to the family.

“The parents-to-be are elated!” their spokesperson told People in a separate statement.

This will be Cage's third child. The actor, who's been married four times in the past, shares a son, Kal-El, 16, with ex-wife Alice Kim and another son, Weston, 31, with former partner Christina Fulton.