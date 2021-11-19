Nicolas Cage and new wife Riko Shibata make rare red carpet appearance

Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata made a rare public appearance Thursday night.

The couple held hands as they posed for pictures on the red (but technically black) carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Party in West Hollywood, California.

Cage, 57, wore a classic black suit and matching tie. He added a grey fedora to complete his look.

Shibata, 26, donned a traditional kimono and geta, which are Japanese platform thong sandals.

The annual event honored stars like Lil Nas X, Tom Holland and NBA MVP Giannis Anteokounmpo.

The newlyweds' appearance at the party comes almost a month after the pair landed their first magazine cover together.

While they didn't discuss their romance for Flaunt magazine's "Magic" issue, they did embrace in one photo and wore similar outfits.

"We were out there doing our thing," Cage told Flaunt's Editor-in-Chief Matthew Bedard weeks after the shoot. "We did something kind of historic — photographing in 117 degree weather and building sandcastles."

Speaking about the unique photos, he added, "I don't think that's been done before. And Riko loved it!"

The couple also stepped out for a date night in July at the premiere of the actor's film "Pig."

Cage and Shibata tied the knot on Feb. 16 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas after getting engaged in 2020.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata at the after party for the premiere of Neon's "Pig" on July 13, 2021. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The actor confirmed their nuptials in an email sent to TODAY.

"It's true, and we are very happy," he wrote.

Cage's rep also told TODAY earlier this year that the newlyweds initially met in Shiga, Japan, over a year ago.

The actor shared their engagement news on Marc Coppola's Q104.3 radio show and revealed he proposed via FaceTime.