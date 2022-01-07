Nicolas Cage, wife Riko Shibata expecting 1st child together

Newlyweds Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata will soon welcome a new addition to their family.

Cage, 57, and Shibata, 27, are expecting their first child together, a representative confirmed to TODAY.

“The parents-to-be are elated!” their spokesperson told People in a separate statement.

This will be Cage’s third child. He shares son Kal-El, 16, with ex-wife Alice Kim and Wester, 31, with former partner Christina Fulton.

Cage and Shibata have been married since Feb. 16, 2021 when they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

The actor confirmed the news in an email to TODAY at the time, writing, “It’s true, and we are very happy.”

Shibata, who is also an actor, met the “Con Air” star in Shiga, Japan.

Although the pair rarely make public appearances, they posed for pictures together at GQ’s Men of the Year Party in November. They also graced the cover of Flaunt magazine in October, but they did not discuss their relationship in the issue.

This is Cage’s fifth marriage. He was previously married to fellow actor Patricia Arquette for six years until they divorced in 2001. He then walked down the aisle with Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, in 2002 and the couple stayed together for two years.

Kim and Cage wed in 2004 and welcomed Kal-El the following year. They later split after 12 years of marriage.

In 2019, Cage was briefly married to Erika Koike who he also wed in Las Vegas. Four days after the ceremony, the actor filed for an annulment and two months later he was granted a divorce.