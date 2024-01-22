Drew Scott and Linda Phan announce they are expanding their family with baby No. 2

“Property Brothers” star Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are expecting their second child together, their rep confirms to TODAY.com.

“I hope Parker’s ready for a lil company,” Scott, 45, captioned an Instagram on Jan. 22.

In the photo, Phan, 38, gazes down at her 20-month-old son, Parker, as he touches her baby bump.

Phan shared the same picture, but she buried the announcement in a carousel post with images of Parker enjoying a book with his dad and admiring a dinosaur exhibit.

“lately-ish,” she wrote.

The duo haven't publicly shared any other details about their impending arrival, but it appears Phan has been craving Italian food. On Jan. 20, Scott posted a snap of him and Phan eating pizza in bed.

After welcoming Parker in 2021, the couple, who conceived through IVF, opened up in a joint blog post about struggling with infertility.

“It’s still kind of blurry, how we got from there to here. It felt like a time warp, every month like ‘Groundhog Day,’ but you keep going through the motions — the doctor appointments, the medications, the tests the blood work, the pep talks — hoping for the best,” Phan and Scott wrote. “And then “bam!”

That “bam!” of course, was Parker.

Once the news sunk in, Phan said she and Scott hugged each other “feeling a combination of peace, happiness, a drop of doubt, and bliss… all the things.”

In June 2023, Scott revealed that he loves giving Parker baths.

“That’s my domain,” Scott explained on his lifestyle website. “Linda does the cooking, she’s a great cook and she’s very creative, so she takes on that. But bath time is fun because he’s silly and it just brings out these quirky, fun personality traits.”

“Every day Parker does something new that blows my mind,” he added.

Scott's twin brother and fellow HGTV star, Jonathan Scott, is engaged to Zoey Deschanel. In 2022, Jonathan gushed to TODAY about his relationship with Deschanel's children Elsie, 8, and Charlie, 6. (The "New Girl" alum shares her kids with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.)

“I love it. Just (to) be sitting doing nothing and they’ll come over and just plant a big hug on you or say something really sweet,” Jonathan said with a smile. “Like, that came out of left field but I will take it!”