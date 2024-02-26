Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman's daughter is pregnant, makes rare appearance with mom

“Cheers” to Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito’s growing family!

Lucy DeVito, the 40-year-old daughter, of Perlman and Danny, is expecting a child with her fiancé this summer, a rep for the star confirms to TODAY.com.

Lucy debuted her baby bump at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 24. The "Melissa & Joey" alum walked the red carpet with her mom, who was nominated alongside the cast of “Barbie” for best movie ensemble.

Lucy DeVito, who is pregnant, walked the red carpet with her mom, Rhea Perlman, at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards. John Salangsang / Shutterstock

During an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” in 2022, Lucy reflected on growing up in a famous family.

“I don’t know anything different, but it was great. They’re amazing parents and they’re in the spotlight of course and everyone knows who they are, but they’re very down to earth people," Lucy said.

“They’re the best,” she continued. “We grew up having a lot of fun and also sitting around eating and talking over each other.”

Lucy DeVito with her parents, Rhea Perlman and Danny Devito in Jan. 2024. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Danny, 79, and Perlman, 75, share three children: Lucy, Gracie, 38, and Jake, 36. The former couple separated in 2012 after 30 years of marriage, but have never filed for divorce and remain close.

“We’re still separated, but we see each other often, and we’re still a family,” Perlman told People in April 2022. “We can do things together, we can do things separately. I’m really, really glad that Danny and I were able to navigate some rough days to be able to have this different kind of relationship. I think it’s pretty rare, but we agree on so many things that it makes sense.”

Lucy’s baby will be Danny and Perlman’s second grandchild. Their daughter Gracie and husband Andy Giannakakis are parents of Sinclair Lucille DeVito, who was born in 2023.

“They kept the name DeVito, even though she’s married and her husband is not DeVito, but that’s what they chose,” Perlman said on Julia Louis-Dreyfus's "Wiser than Me" podcast in 2023.

Perlman described Sinclair’s birth as life-changing and gushed that the little girl can “do no wrong.”

“Looking at a new human being is so amazing, that people create other people,” she gushed. “It’s mind-boggling.”