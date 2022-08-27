Fans are loving the dynamic between Danny DeVito and his daughter Lucy in hilarious new video

Danny DeVito and his oldest daughter, Lucy DeVito, were put to the test. A lie detector test, to be more exact.

The father-daughter duo — who star in the new FXX animated series “Little Demon” together — teamed up for a classic Vanity Fair lie detector test on the magazine’s YouTube channel to discuss his role in 1992’s “Batman Returns,” his favorite boy band, and Lucy’s experience growing up with the Danny DeVito as her father.

At the top of the playful interrogation, Lucy went to ask her father which actor’s portrayal of Batman was the best, but he interrupted her before she could finish her question when she presented him with a photo of Michael Keaton.

“This is my favorite,” he said of Keaton. “This is Michael Keaton. He was the Batman when I was the Penguin…This is the Batman for me.”

When asked about his opinion on Colin Farrell’s take on the iconic Batman villain, all Danny had to say was, “I love Colin, he’s a terrific guy. My Penguin was better.”

Danny also shared his opinions on some of the music industry’s top boybands, including One Direction, whose video for their song “Steal My Girl” he appeared in. While he declared that they were the “best boy band ever” despite only knowing one of their songs, he also didn’t recognize BTS when shown a photo of the beloved K-pop group donning suit on the red carpet but said he appreciated the “pleats in those pants.”

The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star and five-time "SNL" host also weighed in on Pete Davidson’s departure from the iconic sketch comedy show though he didn’t immediately recognize the comedian. Once Lucy pointed out it was Davidson, Danny said, “Very, very talented guy. I don’t have an opinion about it because I don’t watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ as much as I used to when I was on it all the time.”

When it was Lucy’s time in the hot seat, she confessed that she doesn’t reveal her last name to her dates unless “it’s a good date.”

“I like to keep it anonymous. It comes with some weight. People know the name,” she said, explaining that it’s not because she’s embarrassed of her dad at all. “It’s more like then if they’re not cool people, then they just want to talk about you. That’s not what I’m there for.”

Danny chimed in with a joke of his own, adding, “And I understand that too. I mean, I never say you’re my daughter.”

For the next question, Danny also inquired if he had ever embarrassed her in front of her crush, to which Lucy revealed that he had in the past when she was younger.

“This one person who I won’t name came over and you hung out with us and I didn’t want you to hang out with us,” she said. “You were in the kitchen and I wanted you to leave the kitchen.”

Lucy DeVito and Danny DeVito on May 17, 2022 in New York City. Arturo Holmes / WireImage

Danny shares three children with his ex, Rhea Perlman: Lucy, 39, Grace, 37, and Jake, 34. The couple tied the knot in 1982, but ultimately split in 2012 though they have never filed for divorce.

“We’re still separated, but we see each other often, and we’re still a family,” Perlman told People in April 2022. “We can do things together, we can do things separately. I’m really, really glad that Danny and I were able to navigate some rough days to be able to have this different kind of relationship. I think it’s pretty rare, but we agree on so many things that it makes sense.”

During an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” in August 2022, Lucy opened up about what it was like growing up with having Danny and Perlman as parents. She told the host, “I don’t know anything different, but it was great. They’re amazing parents and they’re in the spotlight of course and everyone knows who they are, but they’re very down to earth people.”

“They’re the best," Lucy added. "We grew up having a lot of fun and also sitting around eating and talking over each other."

Fans seemed to really love the dynamic between the father-daughter duo in the Vanity Fair video.

One person commented on YouTube, "Their dynamic is so amazing, and you can tell their relationship is healthy and strong. Really enjoyed this episode.

Another added, "Their dynamic is so adorable. You can tell they’re close and that Lucy had a good upbringing even with a very famous dad. Always love seeing Danny!"