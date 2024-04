200 Chinese baby names for boys and girls

From Aiguo to Zichen, this list of Chinese baby names may help in this all-important decision on what to name your child.

Chinese baby names are as varied as the people who choose them. Each one is rich with meaning and often represents the hopes and wishes the parents have for their child.

With so many beautiful Chinese baby names to choose from for your little one, how is a parent to narrow it down to the perfect Chinese baby name for their little boy or girl?

From the popular to the rare, we’ve rounded up a long list of Chinese baby names: 90 traditionally boy names, 90 traditionally girl names and 20 that are considered unisex, for a total of 200 names from which to choose.

Chinese names for baby boys

Popular Chinese baby boy names in 2024, according to LingoAce.com, a language education site that also tracks baby names

Zichen

Runchu

Yuanyun

Jiehong

Jietang

Zhiyu

Enle

Wuhao

Pengxi

Miaorui

Zhengyu

Shaoruo

Xianquan

Yuzhe

Jide

Yuyi

Xuanjun

Nanyou

Honghua

Junlai

Yutao

Hanhua

Yeruo

Changxiao

Hongxi

Yutai

Shaoruo

Qingtao

Haomu

Enchen

Youchen

Hanjun

Congming

Yurui

Tingtai

Yingtai

Shanlong

Weicheng

Xuanjie

Jingfeng

Yiyun

Ruojie

Hangsu

Junjian

Weifeng

Yesu

Huajun

Gaoyao

Xinxuan

Haojin

Rare Chinese baby boy names, according to Pampers

Aiguo

Bolin

Chaoxiang

Genghis

Hui Fen

Jaw-Long

Jia Hao

Jia Wei

Jun De

Ming Tao

Shoi-Ming

Xiaobo

Xiaosheng

Xiao Dan

Yi Ming

Zhi Peng

Zimo

Zixin

Zi Han

Zi Rui

Unique Chinese baby boy names, according to Pampers

An

Bai

Bao

Chao

Chen

Fang

Fen

He

Heng

Hong

Jian

Jie

Le Yang

Min

Ruo Xuan

Shi

Tian Kuo

Yuxan

Yuz

Zixuan

Chinese girl names for babies

Popular Chinese baby girl names in 2024 according to LingoAce

Aihan

Beihe

Beiye

Caiji

Chanchan

Chanxin

Diedie

Diwei

Fanqia

Fulu

Jiaoxian

Jiefan

Jingbei

Jingxiao

Leichu

Leyue

Lingling

Linglu

Linjin

Luqi

Manlu

Nayao

Nianshuang

Ningli

Qianlu

Qianzhi

Qingjin

Qinru

Qixia

Roman

Shiji

Shiman

Shumu

Shuye

Sujia

Wanye

Xiahui

Xiaoxin

Xicai

Xijing

Xinbei

Yeruo

Yingjing

Yiting

Yixiao

Yongjin

Yuanling

Yushu

Yuyan

Yuyong

Rare Chinese baby girl names, according to Pampers

Chan-Juan

Chao-Xing

Chen

Chun-Hua

Chyou

Dai Lu

Dongmei

Eu-Meh

Kai-Ming

Kexin

Lihua

Huifen

Li-Mei

Ling

Mei-Xia

Ming-Zhu

Ping

Qiao

Susu

Xing Xing

Unique Chinese baby girl names, according to Pampers

Ah cy

Ah-lam

Alix

Baozhai

Bi

Biyu

Chin

China

Cong

Daiyu

Dandan

Far

Guiying

Jiayi

Ju

Jun

Kwong

Lanying

Lisha

Ming-Yue

Unisex Chinese names

Unisex Chinese baby names, according to Pampers