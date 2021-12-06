Parents-to-be often have one thing in mind: finding the perfect baby name. While some parents opt for unique baby names, others choose trendy or popular baby names that are just as fresh as their newborn.

Most popular baby names

Pamela Redmond of the baby names website Nameberry shared with TODAY Parents the most popular baby names and meanings for expectant moms and dads.

Popular names for 2021 girls include:

Luna

Latin meaning moon

Maeve

Irish mythological name meaning "she who intoxicates"

Aurelia

Latin meaning "golden one"

For boys, popular names in 2021 include:

Arlo

Irish, "between two hills"

Theodore

Greek, "gift of God"

Atticus

Ancient Roman, "from Attica"

Baby name meanings

Redmond told TODAY that classic names are still quite popular among parents.

What does the name Emma mean?

Emma is a German name meaning universal.

What does the name Michael mean?

Michael is a Hebrew name meaning "who is like God?"

What does the name Ava mean?

Ava has several origins and meanings. It may be a Hebrew name meaning life, a Latin name meaning bird, or a Germanic name meaning water or island.

What does the name James mean?

James is a Hebrew name meaning supplanter.

Unique baby names and meanings

Redmond explained that there are also baby naming trends and names that have gained popularity this year.

"Mythological names are huge," she said, adding that top names in this category include Freya, Atlas, and Iris.

Names that end in "O", or the "O sound" have also achieved mainstream popularity.

"Besides Arlo, we have Theo, Milo, (and) Cosmo for boys," Redmond said. "Coco, Marlowe, and Margot for girls."

Redmond said that names with positive meanings seem especially important now for moms and dads, including names that mean hope or light (Aurora, Cyrus, Lucian), and names that mean love (Esme, Mabel, Amias).

Related: