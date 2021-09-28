These are the most searched baby names, according to Google

Google has released the trending female and male baby names over the past year and Jenna Bush Hager has a reason to smile.

The list, based on Social Security’s Top 100 names for both genders, includes the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host's daughter's name in the number nine spot.

Google reported that search interest in the topics of unisex name and gender neutrality has increased since 2004, and in the past year, “cool unisex names” has increased 400% in the U.S.

While we wait to hear the name TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer has picked for her baby boy, here are the trending female and male names for the past year.

Trending female names

In the United States, “girl names” are searched more than "boy names", but the search engine reported "powerful girl names" doubled in search interest in the past year.

Olivia Autumn Everly Isla Naomi Ariana Amelia Eliana Mila Aria

Trending male names

Parents-to-be of boys seem to be looking for something unique: "Rare boy names with meaning" increased 160% in the past year in the U.S.

Luca Aiden Kai Caleb Maverick Levi Jaxon Jaxson Logan Hunter

Related: