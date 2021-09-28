IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sign up for TODAY Insider! Get early access to Steals and Deals, plus discount codes and more

These are the most searched baby names, according to Google

The list includes the trending female and male baby names over the past year.
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

Google has released the trending female and male baby names over the past year and Jenna Bush Hager has a reason to smile.

The list, based on Social Security’s Top 100 names for both genders, includes the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host's daughter's name in the number nine spot.

Google reported that search interest in the topics of unisex name and gender neutrality has increased since 2004, and in the past year, “cool unisex names” has increased 400% in the U.S.

While we wait to hear the name TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer has picked for her baby boy, here are the trending female and male names for the past year.

Trending female names

In the United States, “girl names” are searched more than "boy names", but the search engine reported "powerful girl names" doubled in search interest in the past year.

  1. Olivia
  2. Autumn
  3. Everly
  4. Isla
  5. Naomi
  6. Ariana
  7. Amelia
  8. Eliana
  9. Mila
  10. Aria

Trending male names

Parents-to-be of boys seem to be looking for something unique: "Rare boy names with meaning" increased 160% in the past year in the U.S.

  1. Luca
  2. Aiden
  3. Kai
  4. Caleb
  5. Maverick
  6. Levi
  7. Jaxon
  8. Jaxson
  9. Logan
  10. Hunter

Related:

Hoda and Jenna discuss the clumsiest names in the US

Oct. 15, 202002:21
Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.