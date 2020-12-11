These are the most popular baby names of 2020

BabyNames.com has released its top baby names for 2020, and Dylan Dreyer has bragging rights.

Oliver is the number one most popular name for boys this year.

“Really? I thought we were so original,” Dreyer said, sharing she wasn’t too sure where they got the name of her youngest son, who was born January 2, 2020. “I don’t know, it just kind of happened. Calvin isn’t a family name either.”

Official lists are calculated from the names added to site users’ favorite name lists over the course of the year. A post from BabyNames.com read:

“Our popularity lists tend to predict the U.S. Social Security baby names popularity lists because our members are naming future babies!”

According to the site, Oliver is derived from a Norse name that means ‘ancestor's descendant’. The name is currently ranked third on the U.S. Social Security baby names portal, which ranks names based on U.S. births.

BabyNames.com’s top female name, Amelia, has Latin roots and means ‘work’ and is ranked seventh by Social Security. The name has secured a top ten ranking in popularity for more than a decade.

In 2019, the top baby names, as reported by Social Security, included Olivia, Emma, Ava, Sophia, and Islabella for females. For males, Liam, Noah, Oliver, William, and Elijah gained top spots.

Top 10 names for girls:

1. Amelia/Emelia

2. Charlotte

3. Aurora

4. Violet

5. Olivia/Alivia

6. Ava

7. Aria/Arya

8. Luna

9. Isla

10. Hazel

Top 10 names for boys

1. Oliver

2. Liam

3. Theodore

4. Ethan

5. Aidan/Aiden

6. Benjamin

7. Declan

8. Gabriel

9. Finn/Fynn

10. Elijah