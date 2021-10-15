Adele was not prepared for a voice message from a disgruntled pig when she joined sat down to chat with a UK radio show.

The singer joined 95-106 The Capital to talk about her upcoming album release after previewing her first single, "Easy On Me," for fans during an Instagram Live over the weekend.

While troubleshooting her Instagram Live session, Adele answered a few questions from fans, including one about British pig cartoon star, Peppa Pig.

"Am I gonna collab with Peppa Pig?" Adele reads from the screen. "No!"

Those words would haunt the "Hello" star.

"You may regret saying that now, because we've actually got a voice message from a piggy celebrity," the radio host revealed.