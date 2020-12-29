Cardi B threatens 'Peppa Pig' for teaching her 2-year-old to jump in puddles

Plenty of parents know just how influential the British animated TV series “Peppa Pig” has been on their kids. From inspiring British accents in American children to launching memes on the internet, the anthropomorphic female pig has permeated many families' lives.

On Sunday night, rapper Cardi B hilariously announced that she's has had enough of the pink animated character’s influence on her 2-year-old daughter Kulture's behavior.

“My baby been watching peppa pig and now Everytime she sees a wetpuddle she wants to stomp on top of it,” Cardi B complained in a tweet, adding her daughter’s UGG boots were damaged. “Deum you peppa pig ... COUNT YOUR F---IN DAYS!”

Peppa has been known to say, “I love muddy puddles.” Her mom, Mummy Pig, does remind her to wear her boots — but in Kulture’s defense, she doesn’t specify that they should be waterproof.

Cardi B is not the only parent to have experienced this. In 2017, Jenna Bush Hager explained on TODAY that one of her kids also picked up the habit of hopping into puddles.

“Mila started practicing — I thank Peppa Pig for this — she likes to jump into puddles,” she said at the time. “Her thing is jumping into muddy puddles.”

Jenna shared a video of Mila covered in mud afterward saying, “Dirt don’t hurt.”

Cardi B’s fans seemed to think the threat was pretty relatable, with one person replying, “Wait til she starts hanging up the phone like a savage,” along with a clip of Peppa.

“I thought I was the only parent struggling! My daughter swears I’m wrong for saying tomato. ‘nO mOmMy, iTs tA-MAHT-toe,’” #breasocool replied.

Another person responded that Peppa is a lot bigger than Cardi B probably thinks.

“Peppa big as hell,” @danigrilm_ replied with a picture of a website claiming the character is 7 feet 1 inch tall. “You might wanna rethink that.”

Other fans suggested the rapper buy her daughter some rain boots. Kids will be kids!

