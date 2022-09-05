‘Twilight’ star Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison welcome 1st baby

"Twilight" star Peter Facinelli and his fiancée, Lily Anne Harrison, celebrated Labor Day by welcoming their first child together.

"Happy 'Labor' Day," the 48-year-old actor wrote on Instagram under a black-and-white photo of the baby grasping his finger, tagging the birth date Sept. 5, 2022. Harrison also shared their news with the same photo on her Instagram stories.

It's baby number one for Facinelli and actor Harrison, who got engaged in January 2020. Facinelli also shares daughters Fiona, Lola and Luca with ex-wife and "BH90210" star Jennie Garth. The former pair were married for 11 years before finalizing their divorce in 2013.

Related: Peter Facinelli talks co-parenting with ex Jennie Garth: 'Move forward with love'

Facinelli and Garth's co-parenting plan is driven by "love and respect," he told LaPalme Magazine in 2017.

"I get the kids one week on and one week off so we share the kids 50/50, but if they have games and events, we are both there,” explained Facinelli. “We talk all the time about co-parenting and the kids.”

They expressed that fondness during a 2017 trip to Mexico with their two youngest daughters — and Harrison and Garth’s husband Dave Abrams.

Mexico is also where Facinelli proposed to Harrison.

"Bye 2019," Harrison wrote on Instagram during their engagement weekend at the Estrella Del Mar Beach Resort. "Thanks for kicking my butt, making me stronger than ever, protecting my family and hurtling me toward my dreams. Also, not a bad way to ring in the new year with my sweetheart."

In June, Harrison shared her pregnancy with an Instagram selfie captioned, "Not a burrito belly."

Earlier this week, she shared a beautiful baby bump shot writing, "And the countdown begins."