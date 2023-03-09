See Olivia Munn’s son say ‘no’ for the first time before giving in to the giggles

Olivia Munn's 15-month-old son, Malcolm, is learning to express himself in the cutest way ever.

Munn posted an adorable video March 9 on Instagram that showed Malcolm, whom she shares with comedian John Mulaney, repeatedly telling her "no" after she refused to let him play with her smartphone.

Baby Malcolm says "no" so many times in a row — with the last one sounding more like a sad, defeated harumph — that he begins to crack up laughing.

"This is the first time Malcolm ever said no and even he couldn’t take himself seriously," the "Newsroom" star captioned the video, adding a laughing emoji.

She explained, "He wanted the phone but we made a new rule: no more phones or tablets unless it’s a code red emergency like a long travel day."

In the video, little Malcolm, in a cute striped shirt, reaches across a table, presumably in an effort to get his hands on his mom's phone. Then, disappointment sets in and the barrage of "no's" begin. But he starts giggling after his final sad "no," making his mom laugh from behind the camera.

“When he pushes it too far with the last ‘no,'" Munn wrote over the video.

Munn and Mulaney, who began dating in 2021, celebrated Malcolm’s first birthday in November 2022.

“Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives,” Munn captioned an Instagram post filled with pics and a video of Malcolm eating birthday cake and wearing a crown made of crotched yarn.

“My son, my joy. Happiest Birthday Malcolm Hiệp! I love you so so so much," she added.

The video possibly included another milestone in Malcolm's speech development, which the former "Daily Show" correspondent pointed out in a follow-up post.

"I posted this in a carousel and then someone commented that they heard him say 'I love you” and that is the first time I heard it too! Could it be???" she asked her fans online.