Olivia Munn and John Mulaney marked their son Malcolm's first birthday with a celebration fit for a (tiny) king.

Donning a crown knit by Munn's mother, Malcolm celebrated the occasion like any other 1-year old — by smashing into his cake.

Munn shared on her Instagram stories that Malcolm's crown was knit by his grandma. @oliviamunn via Instagram

Munn, 42, shared a carousel of adorable photos commemorating the moment. In the snaps, Malcolm is dressed in all white enjoying what appears to be a vanilla cake with chocolate icing.

"Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives," she captioned the photos of little Malcolm eating cake sitting on Mulaney's lap. "My son, my joy. Happiest Birthday Malcolm Hiệp! I love you so so so much."

Munn also shared that in the midst of Malcolm's celebration, a follower pointed out a milestone.

While diving into his birthday cake, it sounds as if the newly minted 1-year-old is saying, "I love you."

"I posted this in a carousel and then someone commented that they heard him say “I love you” and that is the first time I heard it too! Could it be???" Munn captioned the short clip.

Friends and fans were quick to weigh in on the matter in Munn's comment section.

"After having cake for the first time he definitely is," Melissa Wood-Tepperberg commented.

Kesha added, "HE IS! And also agreed."

Munn and Mulaney started dating in early 2021 and announced that they were expecting their first child together later that year when Mulaney appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

