Hilary Swank shares new pic of twin baby bump: ‘Oven’s heatin’ up’

Hilary Swank is setting the timer on her "oven" to April 16, the day she and husband Philip Schneider finally get to welcome their twins.

The two-time Oscar winner, 48, posted a pic of herself showing off her pregnancy bump while posing in her kitchen. In the photo, Swank wears black pregnancy pants, a matching bra, cozy brown slippers and a gray robe as she stands with her hands on her hips.

"Oven’s heatin’ up, dough’s beginning to rise!! 😜👼🏼👼🏼🤍" the actor joked in her caption.

The "Million Dollar Baby" star announced she was expecting twins in an Instagram post on October 5, 2022. "Coming soon…DOUBLE feature! 👼🏼👼🏼" Swank wrote alongside a reel of herself pointing at her bump.

The twins-on-the-way will be the first children for Swank and Schneider, who tied the knot in 2018 in a secret ceremony in Carmel, California.

Days after announcing her baby news, Swank appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show," where she revealed that her due date — April 16 — is the birthday of her late father, Stephen Swank.

Just prior to announcing she was pregnant, Hilary Swank honored her dad's memory in an emotional Instagram post marking the one-year anniversary of his death.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year since you’ve transitioned. You are missed beyond measure and forever in my heart," wrote Swank, who became her father's sole caregiver in 2015 after he'd received a lung transplant.

In December, the mom-to-be was feeling festive when she decorated the family Christmas tree with her growing baby bump on display. In her caption, Swank opened up about how excited she was to become a mom in the springtime.

“All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s),” she wrote.

Last month, Swank started the new year on the right foot when she hit the gym and posted her workout video.

Swank was all smiles as she strengthened and toned the muscles in one arm. She finished her set by gently rubbing her belly. "Me and Da Babes workin’ out,” the actor captioned her video. “Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday.”