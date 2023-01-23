Pregnant Hilary Swank hits the gym: 'Been a long time'

Pregnant Hilary Swank isn't skipping arm day, even if she is carrying twins.

"Me and Da Babes workin’ out," the 48-year-old “Away” star captioned a recent Instagram video that depicted a gym session. "Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday."

In the footage, Swank gives her arm a workout, then proudly rubs her pregnant stomach.

Swank announced her pregnancy in Oct. 2022, sharing a video of herself pointing to her belly, writing, "Coming soon…DOUBLE feature!"

The actor, who wed entrepreneur Philip Schneider in 2018, elaborated on how she navigated the set of ABC's "Alaska Daily" before announcing her pregnancy.

"No one knew — you don’t tell for 12 weeks for a certain reason," she said during a press interview. "But then, like, you’re growing and you’re using the bathroom a lot and you’re eating a lot. I’m sure there’s been conversations, and when I get back to set tomorrow, people will be like, 'Oh, it all makes sense now.'"

In October 2022, Swank told "Extra" that having children was "something that I've thought about, even as a young girl." The pace of her career and love life, however, needed to "be right."

In Swank's case, timing is everything: her babies are due April 16 , which is also her late father's birthday. The actor's father Stephen Michael Swank died in 2021, she revealed on Instagram, writing, "I was his sole caretaker after a lung transplant seven years ago."

"It's so beautiful, how it all is aligning, and my dad (was) really one of my most favorite people in the world," she told Extra. "It's this tribute of life."

