Actress Hilary Swank has taken on a new role — as a bride!

Over the weekend, the 44-year-old star wed her boyfriend of nearly two years, Philip Schneider, in a secret ceremony that isn't a secret any more.

Swank opened up about her nuptials in an interview with Vogue.

"It was timeless," she said of the ceremony that took place in a redwood grove in Carmel, California. "There is just no other way to describe it. I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting."

She called it "a dream come true."

The two-time Oscar winner met the social venture entrepreneur on a blind date in 2016, and a year and a half later, they were engaged.

"Supernatural" star Misha Collins arranged for that first meeting and served as best man at their wedding. "Law & Order: SVU" leading lady Mariska Hargitay was the maid of the honor.

Swank wore a hand-embroidered Chantilly lace gown in silk chiffon and organza by Elie Saab Couture.

"I’ve loved Elie Saab for years and was thrilled to have him design my dress," she said. "I wanted something romantic that felt as timeless as the redwood grove where we were to be married, and he delivered — designing something that far surpassed my greatest expectations. It was everything I imagined and more."

Actress Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider attended the 2018 French Open on June 10, in Paris, France. Getty Images

The "Trust" star's father walked her down the aisle, which was something to celebrate on its own. In 2015, Swank took a break from her on-screen career to help care for dad Michael Swank following a lung transplant surgery.

This is the second marriage for the actress. She wed actor Chad Lowe in 1997. The two divorced 10 years later.