Hilary Swank reveals the sweet significance of her twins’ due date

Hilary Swank’s baby news is double the surprise we thought it was!

A day after announcing that she is expecting twins, a sneak peek of Swank’s upcoming appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” was shared on Instagram on Oct. 6. At the top of the clip, host Drew Barrymore noted that Swank had recently marked the first anniversary of her father Stephen Swank’s death.

“And this miracle is happening,” Barrymore remarked of the news that the 48-year-old Oscar winner is pregnant with twins.

“Yeah, and they’re due on his birthday,” Swank replied with a smile.

Swank, who has been married to Philip Schneider since 2018, confirmed she is pregnant with twins in an Instagram post on Oct. 5.

“Coming soon…DOUBLE feature!” she wrote in the post, which featured a photos of her proudly pointing at her stomach.

Just days before she announced her twins, Swank honored her father on the anniversary of his death.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year since you’ve transitioned,” she wrote in her post. “You are missed beyond measure and forever in my heart.”

Swank’s father was a retired Air Force Chief Master who had struggled with his health in the years leading up to his death. In a 2018 appearance on “The Late Show,” Swank told Stephen Colbert that her father had moved in with her after he’d received a lung transplant.

Earlier this year, Swank penned an emotional letter about her father’s death and shared it on Instagram.

“I had a rather unique relationship with him as I was his sole caretaker after a lung transplant seven years ago,” she wrote in the letter. “I grew incredibly close to him during this time, deepening our relationship and savoring every moment we had together. He will always remain one of my most favorite persons and not a day goes by that I don’t miss him.”

Swank’s entire interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show” is set to air this Friday.