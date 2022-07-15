Heather Rae El Moussa shares video of moment she told husband Tarek she was pregnant

Tarek El Moussa was pleasantly surprised when wife Heather Rae El Moussa told him she was pregnant.

Earlier this week, the couple announced they were having a baby and on Thursday, she posted a video of the moment she broke the news to her husband, in a clip made in sponsorship with First Response.

In the video, the former "Flip or Flop" host opens a box and digs into it to find a pregnancy test.

“Are you pregnant?” he asks, in disbelief before she confirms it.

“Holy s---!” he replies before they hug and kiss.

“So many questions. So many questions,” he said. “I told you to take a pregnancy test today. I told you. Oh my god!”

The “Selling Sunset” star also posted a photo of a few pregnancy tests, along with a onesie that says “Bear Cub.” In addition, she posted a clip of the moment she learned she was having a baby, following three tests.

“Oh my god! Oh my god!” she can be heard saying.

Heather Rae El Moussa had previously announced she was expecting in an Instagram post.

“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” she captioned a series of maternity photos showing off her baby bump. The pictures also feature Tarek’s two children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with his ex-wife and former “Flip or Flop” co-host, Christina Haack.

The couple was surprised to discover she was pregnant.

“It was a huge shock,” she told People. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

“I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be,” she added. “I’m so excited that it happened like this.”