Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa are having a baby! See the photos

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa announced they're expecting their first child, a baby boy, in early 2023.

On Tuesday, Heather Rae El Moussa announced she's expecting her first child with her husband, Tarek, on Instagram. Along with the caption, “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!," the "Selling Sunset" star shared a series of maternity photos, showing El Moussa wearing a white dress on a beach, while her husband kneels and kisses her baby bump.

In additional pictures, El Moussa is seen cradling her baby bump and smiling, as well as celebrating the new bundle of joy with her husband and his two children, Taylor El Moussa, 11, and Brayden El Moussa, 6, whom he shares with his ex-wife and “Flip or Flop” co-host, Christina Haak.

In an exclusive interview with People, the happy couple shared that they were in the middle of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments when El Moussa found out she was unexpectedly pregnant.

“It was a huge shock,” El Moussa, 34, said. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

Once the shock wore off, she added, she felt nothing but excitement at the thought of expanding her family.

“I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be," she added. "I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

Having a baby wasn't always the plan for El Moussa, who told TODAY Parents in February that she "always had very big dreams for myself, and they didn't include kids."

"When Tarek and I started dating, I told him, 'As much as I love Taylor and Brayden, I’m not going to have children of my own,'" she said. "But seeing Tarek as a dad completely changed my mind about everything. He’s obsessed with them."

She went on to say that her "favorite part of the day is when we're holding the kids in our arms and putting them to bed at night."

"No matter how stressed or overwhelmed I am with work, they always make me smile with their funny stories," she added. "Tarek and I communicate very well with each other, so I didn’t hold back about how I was feeling."

The more the pair discussed the idea of having a child together, the "more excited we both became," El Moussa said.

"Now, he’ll just look at me and go, “I can’t wait to have a baby with you!,'" she added.

El Moussa told People how she broke the news to her husband via a gift box, hiding the positive pregnancy tests with confetti and a baby onesie.

“I was like, I have to tell him in a cute way. I can’t just text him,” she said.

Initially, her husband thought the pregnancy tests where actually Covid-19 tests.

“I swear, it was 30 seconds of him trying to put it together,” she said. “I started tearing up because it was such a moment of excitement and relief. He was so happy. We hugged and embraced each other and kissed.”

Related video: