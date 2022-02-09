Everything you need to know about the baby formula shortage

Peek into any online parenting group and you’ll see panicked discussions about the baby formula shortage.

Major chains such as CVS and Walmart are chalking it up to supply issues. Popular formula brands say they're delivering their products to retailers, but retailers aren't getting that formula into stores. Most moms and dads don't care about the why — they just want to feed their kids.

“I’m very stressed,” Chevella Lawrence, a mom in Washington, D.C, told TODAY Parents. “I have family members in Maryland and Virginia looking to find it for me. I’ve been begging friends who work in retail to call me as soon as they get a shipment. I don't know what to do at this point.”

Chevella Lawrence is struggling to find formula for her 7-month-old daughter, Erica. Courtesy Chevella Lawrence

In Delaware, Meredith Agleton and her wife, April, are in the same boat as Lawrence. Their 8-month-old son, Will, who was born premature, drinks a special hypoallergenic formula — but it’s nowhere to be found.

Meredith’s mother, Rebecca Brown of Clarksville, Tennessee, recently located a few cans at the Army base commissary. But she said the shelves at Walmart and Target are picked clean.

April and Meredith Agleton can't find their son Will's specialty formula in Delaware. Courtesy Merideth Agleton

“I’m very worried,” Brown said. “My grandson has health issues and needs to eat.”

Though the shortages are concerning, Dr. Katie Lockwood, a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, advised parents not to panic. Here are some things to consider if you depend on formula to feed your child:

Use your pediatrician as a resource

“We often have samples in our office of the more specialized formulas that can be hard to find,” Lockwood told TODAY.

Doctors also often have relationships with formula companies and can request special shipments for their patients. They also may know of regulated breast milk banks that can provide safe, pasteurized breast milk for babies.

Be flexible when it comes to brands

It’s safe to switch between baby formula brands as long as it’s the same type of formula, Lockwood said. For instance, don’t switch from cow milk protein-based formula to soy.

“The brands are all very similar,” she explained. “I use the analogy that it’s sort of like Coke and Pepsi. Your child might notice a slight change in taste, but it’s virtually the same thing.”

Lockwood noted that if your child is on a specialized type of formula for an allergy or intolerance, you’ll need to find another specialized formula that meets that need.

Don’t try to make your own formula at home

“Formula is a complex product. It’s a very complicated balance of having enough water and nutrients,” Lockwood said. “Having too much extra water can be very dangerous to some children’s brains — and having too little water can be dangerous. It’s really a delicate balance that’s best done by a chemist.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates commercial baby formulas but does not oversee recipes for homemade formulas. It warns against making formula at home, citing the possibility of “very serious health concerns” for the baby.

“The potential problems associated with errors in selecting and combining the ingredients for the formula are very serious and range from severe nutritional imbalances to unsafe products that can harm infants,” the agency notes.

Lockwood added that stretching formula by adding water also poses health risks.

“You don’t want to give infants — especially under the age of six months — extra water in the formula,” Lockwood said. “It can cause seizures and brain swelling, which can be fatal. You’re also diluting the calories that they’re getting.”

Think outside the big box

“Sometimes smaller mom and pop stores carry formula,” Lockwood said. “Think about places that might not have their shelves wiped out, like family-owned pharmacies and convenience stores.”

