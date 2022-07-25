IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dad embarrasses his teen daughter in front of a 'cute' waiter in viral video

The TikTok clip, with millions of likes, has everyone wincing.
Restaurant In West Reading Pennsylvania
MediaNews Group via Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Elise Solé

A dad introduced his unsuspecting teen daughter to her crush — and she deserves all our sympathy.

Last week, California dad Randy Hesri took his five children to restaurant P.F. Chang's in Chino Hills, Calif.

During their meal, Randy's 19-year-old son Kareem (who goes by Kemo on social media) overheard his 15-year-old sister Sophie whisper that their server was cute.

So Kemo did what any instigative brother would do.

"I (quietly) told my dad, 'When he walks by, say my daughter thinks you're cute," Kemo told TODAY Parents. "I had to make him do it!"

In a TikTok video posted by Kemo, Randy is seen flagging down the server, whose name is Will. "My daughter thinks you are so cute," he said, enthusiastically.

"Stop!" Sophie screamed in the footage, covering her eyes and slithering down the booth and disappearing under the table.

TODAY Parents could not reach Will for comment. In a following TikTok video, Kemo shared Will's reaction when he learned Sophie's age and, in his words, "left the chat" immediately.

Sophie is now on high-alert around her brother — who also squirted his family with water guns during the meal.

“Every time we go out now, I keep an eye on his camera,” she told TODAY Parents.

By Monday, the video had almost 24M likes, more than 386,0O0 shares and nearly 179,000 comments.

One TikTok follower called Randy a "wing dad;" others commented, "And the best dad award goes to..." and "Dads are always doing us like that" and "Gotta love dads!"

Randy told TODAY Parents that his son is to blame. "He is always pranking everyone in the house," he said. "I don't know where he gets this talent from."

