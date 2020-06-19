TODAY dads talk parenting during pandemic ahead of Father's Day

Whether it's been putting their kids to work behind the camera or playing some basketball in the driveway, working from home during the pandemic has given Craig Melvin, Carson Daly and Al Roker plenty of quality dad time with their children.

The TODAY co-hosts talked on Friday about their experience of the past few months as they get ready to celebrate Father's Day on Sunday.

Al has been able to hang out with his son, Nick, 18, who has served as his cameraman for cooking segments when he's not stuffing all of Al's shots in driveway games of basketball.

He has often spoken of his pride in Nick, who has special needs and is the youngest of his three children after daughters Courtney, 32, and Leila, 21.

Al Roker and his son, Nick, 18, have enjoyed spending more time together while Al works from home. TODAY

"I've loved being around him," Al said. "My only regret is my other two kids aren't here. I watch him, and he obviously has some challenges, but it doesn't stop him."

Al has even achieved the rare feat of not annoying a teenager during all their time together.

"It's been pretty good," Nick said on TODAY.

Al wishes that his own father, the late Albert Lincoln Roker Sr., could have had the same close relationship with Nick.

"My only regret is that Nick never got to meet his grandfather," Al said while getting choked up. "I know how proud he would have been of all of those children."

As for Craig, his son Delano, 6, and daughter, Sybil, 3, are definitely enjoying the fact that dad is around all the time.

Craig Melvin just wants Delano, 6, and Sybil, 3, to "be happy and know how loved they are." TODAY

"In their minds, if you're at home, you're not really working," Craig said. "You belong to us. My daughter has literally said, 'No you don't Daddy, you don't have to do that.' Why am I arguing with a 3-year-old?"

Craig and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, have been able to have dinner together every night with the children.

"Since we've been spending so much time together, obviously you love your kids, I find that I really like my kids," Craig said.

Just like Al, Carson has put his son to work as an assistant for his TODAY segments. Jackson Daly, 11, has been a one-man graphics department during Carson's PopStart segments.

"He's shown a lot of good work ethic, which of course is one of the great traits that I've been taught by my father," Carson said.

Carson's family has also grown during the pandemic, as he and his wife, Siri, welcomed their fourth child, daughter Goldie, in March.

"Getting into that pattern, that Mr. Mom pattern, I wear it well I think," Carson said.

Carson Daly is loving spending time with his four kids, including baby daughter Goldie. TODAY

The TODAY dads all received some cute early Father's Day wishes from their children on Friday, while expressing their hopes for them as they go through life.

"I want them to be comfortable in their own skin, I want them to be happy, but most of all I want them to know how loved they are," Craig said.

However, working from home permanently might be a stretch for at least one of the dads.

"Working from home, some people rave about it, 'Oh we're never going back to the way it was,''' Craig said. "We have to go back to the way it was. Can't happen."