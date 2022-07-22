Dad whose son died in Aurora theater shooting watches movies there to feel closer to him

The date was July 20, 2012, Alex's birthday. "His last birthday lasted only 38 minutes," Mike, now a member of the Colorado General Assembly, told TODAY Parents.

The family — Mike, his wife of of 44 years Terry, and their 36-year-old daughter — always celebrated Alex's birthday with dinner and a movie.

Ten years later, Mike still watches movies at the theater — including the location where Alex died — because that's where he feels closest to his son.

"You can imagine the movies we watched together: "Ghostbusters," "Caddy Shack, anything with superheroes," said Mike.

Going to the movies brings Alex's memory alive for his dad.

"It's comfortable and I know Alex is there with me," said Mike. "I have difficulty going to the cemetery — I don't know if he's listening when I talk to him there — but the movies is something I know we're doing together."

Mike always reserved Row 12, Seat 12, which was Alex's seat, even after the theater was remodeled in 2013, re-opening that January with a "Hobbit" screening and a survivor ceremony.

For Mike, "Stepping into the theater was good. We walked around and there were people who were there that night with Alex and they heard our story," he explained.

Today, the Century 16 Theater seats have been upgraded and Alex's exact seat is not there, although Mike tries to snag a chair as close as possible to its original location. "I sit in the middle of the theater," he said.

As long as the big projector is rolling, Mike can feel Alex's energy.

"I know he's around — at home in the backyard" he said. "I'm the lucky one who gets to dream and he visits me there from time to time ... he (comes) through as a little boy."