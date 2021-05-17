Congratulations are in order for MSNBC anchor Katy Tur and her husband, Tony Dokoupil, who have welcomed their second child together, a girl.

Eloise Judy Bear Dokoupil was born May 13 and joins 2-year-old brother Teddy. Dokoupil, co-host of "CBS This Morning," also has two kids from a previous marriage.

Tur and Dokoupil said in a statement that her contractions had started the evening before "after a bowl of spicy noodle soup."

"Though mom was screaming by dawn, dad was convinced it was the takeout," they said in a statement. "When Mom got into the car without him and starting pounding the horn, Dad finally ran out, forgetting half the hospital supplies."

In addition to Teddy, Dokoupil also has two older children from a previous marriage. "Big brother Teddy loves her already and can't wait to introduce her to their big brother and sister," Tur and Dokoupil said in their statement.

Tur added she doubled over and told the "first person she saw that she wanted an epidural" when they arrived at the hospital.

"They may or may not have been an employee," the two joked in their statement. "Dad put a hand on her back and tried to remind her that she hadn’t wanted the epidural yesterday. Mom brushed his hand away. She pointed out that she wasn’t in labor yesterday. Dad tried again and was shushed by a wise nurse who said, 'We want you to go home in one piece.'"

"We're all looking forward to a full and crazy house this summer," the couple said in their statement.

After nearly 24 hours of labor, baby Eloise arrived. She weighs 6 pounds, has strawberry blond hair and "is rarely quiet," her parents added.

"We’re all looking forward to a full and crazy house this summer," the two concluded.

Last week, Tur, anchor of MSNBC's "Katy Tur Reports," shared a photo on Instagram with her baby bump on full display, and Dokoupil, 40, is standing next to her holding a large watermelon.

“@tonydokoupil started to complain about having to carry the watermelon home. Started…” the 37-year-old teased.

Dokoupil posted the same image but captioned his with: “I carried this watermelon all the way home from the market with no breaks. Men can do anything.”

Tur announced during a live broadcast in January that she and Dokoupil were expecting baby No. 2. Shortly before Tur went on the air, Dokoupil tweeted “visual confirmation" for viewers. In the shot, Tur is backstage doing her makeup with a cheese plate resting near her bump.

Later that day, Dokoupil joked on Instagram: “We knew 314 days of social distancing would help save lives. Turns out it helped create one too."

Tur, who had been debating getting the COVID-19 vaccine during her pregnancy, had her first shot in March when she was seven months along.

"I thought that the science behind the development of vaccines and the safety in theory was persuasive, and the risks of getting COVID just so far outweighed the risks of taking the vaccine," Tur told TODAY Parents. "It was just hammered home (when) we had a COVID scare at my house last week. I was just thinking, 'I've made it a year without getting this; God forbid I get it right now.’”

Eloise Judy Bear Dokoupil was born at 11:35 p.m. on May 13. Courtesy of Katy Tur

Tur has spoken out about the importance of paid parental leave. Her son, Teddy, was born in 2019, via an unplanned C-section. The surgery made it extremely difficult to breastfeed and impossible to sit up without assistance. Things only got worse when the surgical cut became infected. At one point, Tur experienced postpartum hallucinations.

"I got a lot more paid time off to figure it out than the majority of moms in this country," Tur said. "Tony took more time than at least 70% of fathers out there... Parents need time with their babies. Babies need time with their parents. And moms need support. And if that support is coming from a partner, that partner should get equal time off."

