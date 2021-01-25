It's a girl! Katy Tur confirms she's expecting 2nd child

Katy Tur is going to be a mom again!

The "MSNBC Live with Katy Tur" host, 37, confirmed during her broadcast on Monday that she and her husband, CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil, 40, are expecting a daughter this May.

A special announcement from @KatyTurNBC! pic.twitter.com/OC5rhJTU0y — MSNBC Live with Katy Tur (@KatyOnMSNBC) January 25, 2021

"A little bit of personal breaking news before we go. Leave it to Page Six to scoop my own announcement, but Tony and I are expecting a baby girl this May," Tur announced. "Her two older brothers and her older sister are all very excited, as are mom and dad."

The couple already share a son named Teddy, who turns 2 in April. Dokoupil is also dad to two kids from a previous marriage.

Those who follow the duo on Twitter got a hilarious heads up about their baby news shortly before Tur went on the air.

Dokoupil tweeted a pic of Tur getting her hair and makeup done as she enjoyed a snack backstage. Though she wears a blazer in the photo, the smiling mom-to-be's baby bump is clearly visible.

"Visual confirmation," Dokoupil wrote alongside the shot.

Tur retweeted the pic, joking, "Yes that is cheese and yes those are slippers."

Fans responded by sending their best wishes to the the pair.

Katy Tur and husband Tony Dokoupil in 2017. Courtesy Paul Morigi / Getty Images for ELLE

"You two are such a great couple! Congratulations to your sweet family," one wrote.

"Looks like quarantine has been good for you! congrats!" joked another.

Tur announced her first pregnancy while she was on the air in December 2018, confirming what many viewers had suspected. “A lot of you eagle-eyed folks out there have noticed, so here it is. Roll the tape," she said.

The program then cut to cell phone footage from Tur's latest OB-GYN checkup, giving viewers a glimpse of her tell-tale sonogram.

“I have a baby in my belly, officially,” Tur gushed.

Congratulations on baby No. 2, Katy and Tony!