April 16, 2019, 9:57 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Congratulations to MSNBC journalist Katy Tur and her husband, CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Theodore "Teddy" Dokoupil, on Saturday.

NBC News reporter Kasie Hunt, who's been filling in for Tur this week, shared the happy breaking news with viewers on the air Tuesday afternoon.

Baby Teddy arrived weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces and stretching nearly 20-inches long, Hunt reported.

"Mom, Dad and tiny Teddy are all doing great," she shared.

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur and her husband, CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil, welcomed baby boy Theodore "Teddy" Dokoupil on Saturday. MSNBC/Twitter

"In Katy's own words, 'Many smooches and snuggles later, Theodore, Mom, big brother and big sister are wondering if they make a swaddle big enough for five," Hunt added, referring to Dokoupil's son and daughter from a previous relationship.

Tur, 35, announced her pregnancy while on the air in December, confirming what many viewers had suspected.

"That’ll do it for me this hour, except it won’t, because I have a little bit of other news to show you,” she said in the final minutes of "MSNBC Live With Katy Tur."

“A lot of you eagle-eyed folks out there have noticed, so here it is. Roll the tape," she said.

The show then cut to cell phone footage from Tur's latest OB-GYN checkup, giving viewers a glimpse of her tell-tale sonogram.

“I have a baby in my belly, officially,” Tur then shared. “I’m tired of the tweets asking, so I’m going to announce it: That’s my little guy. He’s due in April.”

Cheers to Katy and Tony on their new bundle of joy!