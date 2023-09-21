A Virginia man whose wife and three children are reported missing, says he has "no reason to be concerned" because they are alive and well.

Lauren Elizabeth Tousa Cook, 30, and her three children, Benjamin, 7, Hannah, 5, and Elijah, 2, were last seen on September 5 in Franklin County, according to a Facebook post by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Rocky Mount, a city about 165 miles southwest of Richmond, Virginia.

"Since then, communication efforts with Lauren have been unsuccessful," read the post.

Another Facebook post by the sheriff's office stated that a missing person's report was initiated on September 13, when Lauren didn't appear for the second time in Franklin County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court. Why she was supposed to be in court is not known, as the post notes that juvenile court records are confidential.

Virginia police are searching for a mother named Lauren Cook and her children Benjamin, Elijah, and Hannah, who are reported missing. Office of the Sheriff, Franklin County, Va via Facebook

"Law enforcement follow-up was conducted with family members who had lost contact with Lauren and the children several days prior," the sheriff's statement says. "It was at this time that a missing person report was made and Lauren with her three children were all entered by law enforcement as missing persons. There has been no reported contact with Lauren since September 5th or 6th, when she stated that she was in New York visiting family."

The post continued, "On September 14, 2023 officials confirmed that Lauren and her children were Litchfield, Illinois."

Sgt. Megan Huston of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office tells TODAY.com, "Lauren told multiple people she was in New York around the 5th or 6th via phone call."

Huston added that Lauren's cell phone last pinged on September 7 in Lexington, Kentucky.

All three children appear on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's website. The organization says the family may be traveling in a blue 2013 Chrysler van with Virginia tags.

Jordan Cook, who is Lauren's husband and the father of the three children, told a local broadcaster he is not concerned about his family's whereabouts.

"Contrary to what has been reported, my wife and children are not 'missing,'" Jordan told WSET-TV. "I have no reason to be concerned about their safety or well-being. I have heard from my wife, and I’m sure she and my children are doing well. We ask that our family’s privacy be respected at this time."

Huston, of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, tells TODAY.com that Jordan "originally stated he had not been in contact with (his wife and children). Recently he said that he has, but does not know or will not disclose location."

When asked by TODAY.com whether Jordan is cooperating with police, Houston says, "Yes, aside from IF he knows where she is and won’t reveal (it) to us."

Houston says that Jordan is "not specifically" under police investigation, "but he is obviously within this investigation."

The sheriff's office clarified on Facebook that in order to remove Cook and her children from the "missing persons" list, "a law enforcement agency must make in-person contact with them in order to confirm that they are okay and not under duress. Until then, they will remain in local and national databases as 'missing.'"

The department urged the public to contact its office with any updates on Lauren and her children.

When reached by phone by TODAY.com, Lauren's mother Lisa Tousa declined to comment, explaining that she is not ready to speak on the matter. TODAY.com could not reach Jordan Cook for comment.