Tyrese Gibson is making an emotional plea to his fans for prayers. Specifically, for his mother.

The "Fast and Furious" star shared Sunday that his mom, Priscilla Murray, was hospitalized in the intensive care unit with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Gibson, 43, said he was in the middle of filming when he “got the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten” and told the director he needed to stop and pray.

"Please guys praise you pray and even write out the prayers in the comments so that me and my family can read and be encouraged," he captioned a photo of himself taking a moment to pray on set.

The actor-musician also revealed his mom cannot eat or breathe on her own.

"I feel helpless and need my prayer warriors to cover my mother please please keep her father God she’s got so much more to do," he wrote.

A follow-up post featured a candid photo of Gibson with his mom, begging her to keep fighting.

When Gibson arrived to the hospital where Murray is being treated, he shared an update outside her ICU room.

"Thank you for your outpouring of prayers love and energy mother is still here and she’s still fighting," he captioned the photo. "Since I’ve arrived I feel the warmth of love and angels surrounding mother ... I feel this powerful overwhelming since of calm."

Hours later, Gibson posted a fifth time from inside the hospital while wearing six masks and a neon green hospital guest pass badge.

"I can ask ya'll to pray for my mom, but give ya'll updates," he began, saying he was sitting in front of his mom's room. "My mom is here and she is on six or seven different things that's got her relaxed and calm. They had to put her in a coma just to make sure she's relaxed while they're giving her all these medicines to help fight pneumonia and COVID."

Gibson said he is grateful for every prayer.

"What I want to tell you guys is that the Lord Jesus Christ is responsible for every breath entering into my mom's body right now," he said. "We've had our share of issues over the years, but as I sit here, I'm thanking God for every breath."

