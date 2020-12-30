Tyrese Gibson, wife Samantha Lee announce 'difficult decision' to divorce

Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson and his wife of nearly four years, Samantha Lee, have parted ways.

On Tuesday night, they shared a joint statement with their fans and followers via Instagram.

“We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives,” the message read. “After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce.”

Samantha Lee and Tyrese Gibson in 2019. Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

The pair wed on Valentine’s Day in 2017 and share a daughter, Soraya Lee Gibson, who was born the following year.

“Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents,” they continued. “We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other.”

Throughout their statement, they made it clear that, despite their decision to divorce, they have no regrets about their marriage or partnership.

Tyrese Gibson and Samantha Lee in 2017. Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

“Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else,” they noted. “We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually.”

And it’s with an eye to the future that they made the announcement just before the end of the year.

“As if 2020 hasn’t already been extremely grueling and challenging to us all we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021,” the message read in closing. “We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are.”

But that wasn’t all the star of the “Fast & Furious” franchise had to say on the subject. Just an hour after sharing the joint statement, Gibson returned to Instagram with a video montage of his life with Lee and their daughter, as well as a note of hope that their future paths might lead them together again.

After opening with the words, “Black families and marriages are under attack,” Gibson went on to write, “I pray we leave the door open because the God that we serve is a mountains mover and can make a way out of no way.....” He signed the post: “Your forever husband, King Gibson.”

And on Wednesday, Lee had something else to say, too, but it wasn’t about their split. Instead, she took a moment to honor her ex on his 42nd birthday.

“Happy Birthdayyyy @tyrese!” she wrote alongside a clip of him with Soraya. “Thank you for going half on this angel with me, she is HANDS DOWN the best gift I’ve ever been given. You saw a mother in me when I truly didn’t see it for myself- a true visionary. It’s been a hell of a year, but you’ve still managed to accomplish so much professionally despite all of it! I admire your ability to create even during a whole pandemic! Soraya adores her Daddy Twin with her whole heart & we are hoping, praying, and wishing you the happiest of birthdays. Sending you positive vibes on this day. Time is a limited resource, make the absolute best of every moment! No regrets! Turn up for em one time!”

Gibson was previously married to Norma Mitchell, whom he divorced in 2009. They also share a daughter together, 13-year-old Shayla.