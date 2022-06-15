Why TikTok is obsessed with this 33-year-old mom of 12

Mom of 12 Britni Church could use a nap.

The 33-year-old gave birth to her first child at age 17 in 2004, and has been pregnant every year since, excluding 2013, 2017, and 2022.

“I think I'm done,” Church told TODAY Parents with a laugh.

Church said her husband, Chris, 30, would gladly have more. The Kansas-based couple share Silas, 7, Christopher Jr. 5, 3-year-old triplets Oliver, Asher and Abel, and Rowyn, 11 months.

Britni Church has been pregnant for a roughly 98 months in total. Jojo Bee Photography

Church is also mom of Crizman, 17, Jordan, 16, Caleb, 14, Jace, 13, Cadence, 12, and Jesalyn, 10, from previous relationships.

In total, Church has five girls and seven boys. She has been pregnant for nearly 98 months in total. The family spends $200 every month on milk alone.

Mom of 12 Britni Church told TODAY Parents that her house is "never quiet." Jojo Bee Photography

“There’s always noise. Someone is always screaming,” Church said. “But it’s just normal for us. I’m able to drown it out somehow.”

Church, who chronicles her life on TikTok, said people are fascinated by big families. At the moment, her account, which she created in 2019, has more than 1.8 million followers.

Britni Church was 17 when she gave birth to her daughter Crizman in 2004. Jojo Bee Photography

“A lot of people assume we’re on welfare — we’re not,” Church said. “I get a lot of questions like, “Are you Catholic? Are you religious?’ I’m Pentecostal, but that has nothing to do why I have so many.” (Pentecostalism is a form of Christianity.)

Church added that she’s also asked about her deliveries and how she's doing "down there."

“They were all vaginal except the triplets — with them I had a C-section,” Church revealed. She said there's no reason she wouldn't be able to carry another healthy pregnancy.

Church has made peace with the fact that she will always be behind on laundry and cleaning — she finds Goldfish crackers and noodles everywhere. What matters is that each kid feels special and loved.

“We are happiest when we’re all together,” she said. “We’ve got a big waterslide and we’ve been having cookouts and sitting around the fire pit. Life is good.”

Related Video: