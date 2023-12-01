Family’s epic Taylor Swift-themed holiday lights display goes viral: Merry ‘Swiftmas’!

It's a very merry Swiftmas!

An Illinois family poured their Taylor Swift fandom into a Christmas lights display that's reached far and beyond their neighborhood.

Each year, the Scott family — Amy and Brian and their daughters Rebecca, 18 and Emily, 21 — create a holiday installation outside their Naperville home with LED lights and oversized lawn decor, a project inherited from Brian's side of the family.

"We always go big for Christmas," Amy, an eighth-grade science teacher, tells TODAY.com. "Last year, the theme was 'Toy Story' and the year before that, the board game Candy Land. During the pandemic, we created a huge two-story rainbow to symbolize hope."

Taylor Swift is the theme of a Christmas lights display outside the Scott family home. Courtesy Jeffrey Ross

A few months ago, Amy saw the movie “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" and left the theater with two "crazy" ideas: "I wanted bangs and Taylor Swift holiday lights," she says.

While her daughters didn't need convincing, Brian did. So Amy brought him to a second showing of the film, where they took copious notes. "It was a huge, brainstorming session," says Amy.

The Scotts divided their front lawn into grids to indicate Swift's albums "Speak Now," "Red," "1989" and "Evermore" and scattered symbolic decorations throughout, some made by Brian's printing company.

There are signs with the names of Swift's 10 albums, purple, glittery butterflies, reindeer wearing red scarves, oversized candy canes, a T-shirt of Swift's that reads “A lot going on at the moment” and a metal cut-out of the singer herself, wearing a Santa's hat. Friendship bracelets that spelled out “Joy,” “Peace’ and “Love” are wrapped around trees.

The family felt strongly about one ornament: a rooftop print-out of Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce, a tight-end for the Kansas City Chiefs football team.

"It was Brian's idea," says Amy. "Ironically, he's become a Chiefs fan throughout the preparations. We felt it was a given (to include him)."

The house, which is lit daily at 4:30 p.m., draws people far and wide, by virtue of a "TSwiftHouse" TikTok page created by Amy and Brian's daughters. People who visit the Scott home are given friendship bracelets made by local families and some of Amy's middle-school students.

"It's a lot of good energy," says Amy. "Our goal is to spread happiness and joy."