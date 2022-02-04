Seth Rogen is every kid listening to his parents talk about their sex life. Except Rogen's mom chooses to share her thoughts with the internet and he has had enough.

On Thursday, the actor's mother, Sandy, tweeted she was having a pretty great day.

"You know how when you give blood you get a little badge that says, ‘I gave blood today,’ well there should be one that says ‘I had great sex today.’ Ha ha ha …,” Sandy wrote on Twitter.

Not even two hours later, the "Knocked Up" star, 37, replied in the most relatable way possible.

"Burn this app to the ground," he wrote alongside his mom's cheeky tweet.

Rogen's sister, Danya, a Canadian physician, responded with a series of face palm emojis.

It's not the first time Rogen has called his mom out for oversharing on the internet. In 2017, the family matriarch tweeted, "Falling asleep after sex is like shavasana after yoga!"

Rogen wasted no time replying.

“Jesus f— Christ mom,” he shared alongside her original sentiment.

In 2019, Sandy shared some logic behind intercourse while sick.

"Husband has a cold. Husband says kisses during sex dont have germs," she wrote.

The internet was quick to warn Rogen to stay away from his social media that day to avoid any awkward interactions.

"Dear Seth, Today is not the day to check in on Mom's Twitter," one user wrote.

Another chimed in, "ma’am your son follows you on this website."

Don't worry; Sandy also has an opinion about sex in pop culture.

"So on bridgerton they always seem to have their orgasms exactly at the same time," she tweeted in March 2021. "Or at least that’s what it looks like to this old lady..."

Using his trademark humor, Rogen replied, "My mom reviews Bridgerton."

