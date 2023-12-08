Savannah Guthrie shares sweet photos for her son Charley’s 7th birthday

Savannah Guthrie's son Charley is 7 years old!

"This little firecracker who lights up my heart is seven years old today," the TODAY anchor captioned a handful of Instagram photos featuring her family. "Happy birthday sweet Charley."

Savannah shares son Charley and daughter Vale, 9, with her husband Mike Feldman. In the photos, Charley looks adorable in different phases of childhood; in one video, he blows his mom kisses.

"Aw, Happy Birthday!" Sheinelle Jones, TODAY co-host, wrote on Savannah's post.

Deborah Roberts, the wife of TODAY co-host Al Roker, chimed in, "Awww. Charlie!!! Happy birthday."

Charles ‘Charley’ Max Guthrie Feldman was born on Dec. 8, 2016. Savannah has called her son a “medical miracle” after the infertility treatments she undertook while trying to have a second child. Savannah announced her pregnancy with Charley on-air when Vale was 21 months old.

“Mike and I are so excited. We’re expecting a baby in December!” Savannah told her co-anchors on air.

This week, Savannah’s family got into the Christmas spirit — not only did two "Elf on The Shelf" toys wish Charley a happy birthday with a hand-written sign, Savannah's brood decorated their Christmas tree in a unique fashion.

Two merry little elves wished Savannah Guthrie's son Charley happy birthday. @savannahguthrie via Instagram

"‘Tis the season — for tree content," Savannah captioned an Instagram post with shots of her Christmas ornaments.

“Fa La La Croix," read one decoration that mimicked a can of La Croix sparkling water. In another photo hung an ornament that resembled a can of Campbell's tomato soup.

Elsewhere, a gingerbread house, a bicycle, a whale and a pretzel dotted the tree.