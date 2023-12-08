IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We’ve secured over 50 exclusive holiday deals for you: Shop Stanley, Spanx, Brooklinen and more for a limited time

Savannah Guthrie shares sweet photos for her son Charley’s 7th birthday

"This little firecracker."
Savannah Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie's son Charley turned 7 years old on Dec. 8, 2023.Nathan Congleton / TODAY
/ Source: TODAY
By Elise Solé

Savannah Guthrie's son Charley is 7 years old!

"This little firecracker who lights up my heart is seven years old today," the TODAY anchor captioned a handful of Instagram photos featuring her family. "Happy birthday sweet Charley."

Savannah shares son Charley and daughter Vale, 9, with her husband Mike Feldman. In the photos, Charley looks adorable in different phases of childhood; in one video, he blows his mom kisses.

"Aw, Happy Birthday!" Sheinelle Jones, TODAY co-host, wrote on Savannah's post.

Deborah Roberts, the wife of TODAY co-host Al Roker, chimed in, "Awww. Charlie!!! Happy birthday."

Charles ‘Charley’ Max Guthrie Feldman was born on Dec. 8, 2016. Savannah has called her son a “medical miracle” after the infertility treatments she undertook while trying to have a second child. Savannah announced her pregnancy with Charley on-air when Vale was 21 months old.

“Mike and I are so excited. We’re expecting a baby in December!” Savannah told her co-anchors on air.

This week, Savannah’s family got into the Christmas spirit — not only did two "Elf on The Shelf" toys wish Charley a happy birthday with a hand-written sign, Savannah's brood decorated their Christmas tree in a unique fashion.

Savannah Guthrie
Two merry little elves wished Savannah Guthrie's son Charley happy birthday.@savannahguthrie via Instagram

"‘Tis the season — for tree content," Savannah captioned an Instagram post with shots of her Christmas ornaments.

 “Fa La La Croix," read one decoration that mimicked a can of La Croix sparkling water. In another photo hung an ornament that resembled a can of Campbell's tomato soup.

Elsewhere, a gingerbread house, a bicycle, a whale and a pretzel dotted the tree.






Elise Solé

Elise Solé is a writer and editor who lives in Los Angeles and covers parenting for TODAY Parents. She was previously a news editor at Yahoo and has also worked at Marie Claire and Women's Health. Her bylines have appeared in Shondaland, SheKnows, Happify and more.