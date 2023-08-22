Rumer Willis shares how a typo led to her daughter's baby name

When Rumer Willis announced that she had given her baby girl the name Louetta, there's a good chance you thought to yourself, “What an unusual choice!"

According to the baby names list from the Social Security Administration, Louetta peaked in 1933 with a total of 50 baby girls.

While chatting with People, Willis, 35, shared the story of how she and her partner, Derek Richard Thomas, 28, decided on the old-fashioned moniker.

“We were thinking about the name Loretta, and it was a typo. (Derek) and I were texting, and he left the ‘R’ out of Loretta, and it was just Louetta,” Willis told the publication.

And just like that, Loretta was out of the running.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I love that!’” Willis remembered. “I feel like it was one of those kind of divine intervention universe moments, and we figured it out actually quite early in my pregnancy.”

Willis confessed to People that she had concerns about putting Louetta on a birth certificate.

“What was scary was, I love this name, but oh man, is it going to be her name? Is it the right name?” Willis recalled wondering.

But the actor noted that Louetta is very versatile.

“If she doesn’t feel like a Louetta, she can go by Lou, she can go by Etta. She can go change it up throughout her life. Whatever she wants,” Willis said.

Willis had an unmedicated home birth on April 18, five days after her estimated due date. She was joined by Thomas, a doula and a midwife as well as mom Demi Moore and sisters Scout and Tallulah Willis.

“I’ve never loved anything more in my life,” Willis said on the “Informed Pregnancy“ podcast. “She’s my favorite person. And, you know, it’s challenging. And again, I feel like I’m saying this, I realized that I am very privileged to be able to take the time off to be able to spend with her. And I know that that’s such a gift that not everyone has the ability to do.”