One week before her conjoined twins were separated in a 10-hour surgery, mom Maggie Altobelli wrote a letter from her heart. The surgery was succesful; she shared her letter and her story with TODAY.

To My Addy and Lily,

It seems surreal to me now that your separation surgery is only one week away. Throughout my time here at the place you were born, your Dad and I have witnessed something special — being parents to two miracles.

As your Mom, I looked for a place that would bring “Hope and Faith” into our lives. The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia did just that... Addison “Hope” and Lilianna “Faith” were brought into this world (connected and hugging) on November 18th, 2020. Boy, were you two perfect.

Over your 11 months in the hospital, your Dad and I saw true medical passion happening in different rooms all around us. Now to think soon you could become two separate girls is overwhelmingly indescribable.

Some of the amazing medical staff involved in Lily and Addy's care at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Courtesy Altobelli family

When I was pregnant with you, your Dad and I prayed that you two would have the power to change the world. With your rare diagnosis, we slowly found out how powerful you girls continue to be. We’d like to think your greatest power has been helping to develop a more advanced process and care for conjoined twin cases throughout the world.

Yet, we’ve found that during this pandemic it’s been something else. Your greatest power has been bringing smiles, laughter and pure joy to your nurses, doctors and us during a time when it’s tough to find that pure joy.

Twins Addy and Lily always have smiles for everyone. Courtesy Altobelli Family

On October 13th, as your care team prepares to perform this high-risk surgery on the two of you — know that I am honored to have been chosen to be your mother. You two are truly remarkable and have changed my life. We are so grateful that God chose us to take you on this journey and get you where you need to go.

I have “faith” that this surgery will be a successful one. My “hope” is that when you are older, both of you are proud of yourselves and all the wonderful things you’ve accomplished. Most of you, you've proved that miracles do exist. You are and will always be my Addy and Lily — two girls with a powerful connection.

Holding hands before surgery. Courtesy Altobelli family

I’ll see you soon in two separate cribs. Thanks for making me a Mama!

Love always,

Your Mom

