Molly Ringwald twins with her 20-year-old daughter during rare joint appearance

Molly Ringwald isn’t just pretty in pink!

On Jan. 23, the actor turned heads in a black-and-white Rodarte gown at the premiere of FX’s “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans,” in New York City. Ringwald, 55, was flanked by her writer husband, Panio Gianopoulos, and their 20-year-old daughter, Mathilda.

Mathilda, like her mom, opted for a bold Swan-inspired look.

Ringwald and Gianopoulos who tied the knot in 2007, are also parents of 14-year-old twins Adele and Roman.

Molly Ringwald attended the "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" premiere on Jan. 23 with her husband, Panio Gianopoulos, and their daughter Mathilda, 20. Lev Radin / Sipa USA via Reuters

During a Jan. 25 appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show,” Ringwald shared a story about a “rager” Mathilda threw at their home when she turned 16.

“It was like 200 people at our house — I’m not kidding,” Ringwald said. The queen of 80’s teen classics went on to describe Mathilda’s bash as ten times crazier than “any party from a movie I’ve been in.”

“The police arrived and my daughter, who evidently has seen too many ‘Law & Orders,’ told the police that they couldn’t come in without a warrant,” Ringwald recalled, with a laugh. “But apparently the police just sort of said, ‘Get out of the way,’ and made everyone go home.”

Mathilda is following in Ringwald’s footsteps and landed a role in the upcoming film “The Idea of You,” alongside Anne Hathaway. Ringwald has confessed she wasn’t initially thrilled when Mathilda announced she wanted to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

“Like most actors that have grown up in the business, I tried to discourage it as much as I could,” Ringwald explained during an episode of the “ON with Mario Lopez” podcast in 2021.

“(I) just give her the tools to make her the best actress that she can possibly be. ... It’s a hard business,” Ringwald continued. “I think she knows that ... I think she’s going into it with her eyes open.”