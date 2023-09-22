The mother of a missing Virginia mom tells TODAY.com that she and her family are "deeply concerned," revealing that her daughter is pregnant.

"We are deeply concerned for our daughter Lauren, and our grandchildren Benjamin, Hannah, Elijah and our unborn grandchild," Lisa Tousa tells TODAY.com via email.

"We want them all to know we love them and are here for them and want to help bring them to safety," adds Tousa.

Lauren’s husband Jordan Cook, who is the father of their children, previously told a local broadcaster that he is not worried about his wife and three children, who police have declared "missing."

“Contrary to what has been reported, my wife and children are not ‘missing,’” Jordan told WSET-TV on September 18. “I have no reason to be concerned about their safety or well-being. I have heard from my wife, and I’m sure she and my children are doing well. We ask that our family’s privacy be respected at this time.”

According to a September 19 Facebook post by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Rocky Mount, a missing person's investigation began on September 13 after Lauren Cook, 30, failed to show up to the Franklin County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court for a scheduled appearance. Authorities are also searching for her three children, Benjamin, 7, Hannah, 5, and Elijah, 2.

“Law enforcement follow-up was conducted with family members who had lost contact with Lauren and the children several days prior,” read the Facebook post. “It was at this time that a missing person report was made and Lauren with her three children were all entered by law enforcement as missing persons. There has been no reported contact with Lauren since September 5th or 6th, when she stated that she was in New York visiting family.”

"On September 14th, 2023, investigators confirmed that Lauren and her children were in Litchfield, Illinois," read the post.

The children are listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children‘s website.

Sgt. Megan Huston of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office told TODAY.com that the mother's cell phone last pinged on September 7 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Huston told TODAY.com that Jordan “originally stated he had not been in contact with (his wife and children). Recently he said that he has, but does not know or will not disclose location.”

She added that Jordan is “not specifically” under investigation, “but he is obviously within this investigation.”

On September 22, Huston shared an update with TODAY.com.

"The family was due back in court on Wednesday, September 20th, 2023," she says. "Lauren and the children did not appear. (The) husband did."

She added, "Both the husband and Lauren’s mother relayed to investigators that they both received phone calls from Lauren the morning of court. The phone calls were simply to let them know that her and the kids were OK but did not disclose a location."

Huston says Jordan "has been cooperative with our office and has been attending any court dates that were set."

Lauren and her children will remain classified as missing by authorities until they make face-to-face contact with law enforcement, says Huston, "to ensure that they are OK and not under any duress."

TODAY.com has attempted to reach Jordan Cook, without success.