Mom’s funny response to teacher’s complaint about her son’s language goes viral

An elementary school teacher has a bone to pick with cookbook author Jenny Mollen.

Mollen, 43, who is married to "American Pie" actor Jason Biggs, 44, posted on Instagram what she says is an exchange between herself and her son's teacher.

“Dear Ms. Biggs,” the note says. “Today in school your son shared with his classmates that you are in Copenhagen on an adult trip and have been eating (pardon my language) ‘tons of penis’.

“While I hate to bother you on your vacation, I felt strongly that you should be aware and and perhaps address the issue at your earliest convenience.”

The next slide features Mollen’s response. Read on to see it's no accident that she chose the verb “reign.”

“Dear Karen, He’s not lying,” the mom of sons Sid, 8, and Lazlo, 5, wrote. “I have been eating tons of penis on this trip. Def gonna need to reign it in when I get home. Thank you so much for checking in on me. See you at drop off!”

Mollen concluded her Instagram carousel with a picture of a tasting menu from Noma, a three-Michelin-star restaurant in Copenhagen, Denmark. Circled in pink is “Reindeer penis ragout.”

Dinner or lunch at the Scandinavian eatery will set you back roughly $375, not including drinks, according to The New York Times.

Fans sounded off in the comments with laughing emojis.

“We were having the kids at our daycare list their family favorite breakfast foods. One child casually mentioned that her dad only drinks beers for breakfast,” one person wrote.

Added another, “My daughter drew a picture of her ‘moms favorite thing to do’ in the a school Mother's Day tribute and it’s a stick figure drinking wine.”

